TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

