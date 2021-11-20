Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

TTEK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.45. The stock had a trading volume of 273,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

