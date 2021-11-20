TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 491.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

