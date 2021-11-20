The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

