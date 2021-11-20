The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

