The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.33

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.33 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 34,513 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.55. The firm has a market cap of £84.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

