The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Boeing stock traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.13. 20,808,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,813. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

