The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $85.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.72.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock worth $109,442,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 6,338,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.
