The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

