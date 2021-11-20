The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.08

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $12,412,848,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

