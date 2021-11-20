The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $595.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix stock opened at $678.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

