The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

