The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Engaged Capital Llc Sells 14,079,504 Shares

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.