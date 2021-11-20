The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319 in the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

