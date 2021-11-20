The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

