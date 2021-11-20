The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Shares of OLB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 439,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.