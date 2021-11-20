The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.