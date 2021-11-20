The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of VTC stock opened at GBX 1,495 ($19.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,504.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,435.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.21 million and a PE ratio of 44.89.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

