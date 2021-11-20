TheStreet Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

