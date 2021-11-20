TheStreet Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

