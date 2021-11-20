TheStreet Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to “B”

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

