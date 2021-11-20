Thorstarter Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

