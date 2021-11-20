Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Starbucks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

