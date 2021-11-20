Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,096 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Autodesk accounts for 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $322.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

