Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,069 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. NIKE makes up about 3.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

