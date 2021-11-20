Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.8% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.