Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

