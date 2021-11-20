Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

