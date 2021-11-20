Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 39,492 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

