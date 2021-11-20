Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

