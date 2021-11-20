Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.