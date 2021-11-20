Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Neogen were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

