Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

