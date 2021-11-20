Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

