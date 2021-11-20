Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,960 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

