Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 86,531 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $15.85 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $774.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

