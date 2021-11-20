thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.19) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($13.76).

FRA TKA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.08. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

