thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKAMY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

