Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$456.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

