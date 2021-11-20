Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.32.

TLRY stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.