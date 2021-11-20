Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 707.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TIM were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.95 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

