TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

