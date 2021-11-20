TOKPIE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,449.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $22,449.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

