Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 5,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

CURV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

