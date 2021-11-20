Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $582,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

