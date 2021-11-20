Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $343,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $257.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.36.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

