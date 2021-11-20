Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLUBQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

