TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 261,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

