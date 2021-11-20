Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

TSCO opened at $230.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $231.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

