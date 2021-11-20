Traders Purchase High Volume of Riskified Call Options (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 21,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,296% compared to the average volume of 895 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

RSKD stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.